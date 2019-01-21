Wakefield man mistaken for touted new Premier League manager live on TV

A Wakefield man has made headlines across the country after he was mistaken for Huddfersfield Town's touted new manager live on TV.

Martin Warhurst was seen on Sky Sports sitting in the directors' box during Town's defeat to Manchester City, and being approached by a reporter who believed him to be Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach Jan Siewert, who has been linked with the vacant Huddersfield job.

Asked if he was the Mr Siewart, he is reported to have replied,: "No, I'm Martin from Wakefield."

Mr Warhurst, who is chief executive at Martin House Hospice in Boston Spa, said his phone then went 'crazy' with messages from people who had seen him on TV.

A Manchester City fan, Mr Warhurst joked that it was all in good humour and even joked he was better looking than Jan Siewert.