Look Rigt: Road markings blunder in Leeds city centre as council blames contractor

Leeds Council has blamed a contractor after this hilarious mispelling was painted onto a pedestrian crossing in Leeds city centre.

The error was made after contractors painted new road markings on the road in front of a crossing in Milennium Square.

LOOK RIGT: This is how the pedestrian crossing looks in Millennium Square

It was first spotted late on Monday evening and the Yorkshire Evening Post took these photos on Tuesday afternoon.

The markings say 'LOOK RIGT', when presumably they should state 'LOOK RIGHT'.

The council says it is planning to correct the error later today.

A spokesman for Leeds City Council said: “We are aware of an error on some road markings in Leeds City Centre made by a contractor. Work is being carried out to correct this later today at no cost to the council.”

