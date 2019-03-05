Leeds couple discover 'staggering 700 faults' with their brand new £280,000 house

A couple say they have been left 'at breaking point' after discovering a staggering 700 faults in their brand new £280,000 home.

Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, claim that, despite complaining about the faults ten months ago, only 10 per cent of them have been fixed.

The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home.

But within days of moving into the detached home, they found a host of problems including doors that don’t fit properly and holes in the plasterwork.

They also discovered architraves which aren’t level, cracking around the window boards, bubbled paintwork and even the turf in their garden was lumpy and uneven.

The married couple, who have two children aged 10 and 15, say the home in Kippax, Leeds, West Yorkshire, was left looking like a building site.

They noticed problems as soon as they got the keys last May and it has been an uphill struggle ever since.

Financial director Nicola suffers from systemic autoimmune disease lupus and claims increase stress levels and airborne dust have led to recent flare-ups.

But despite contacting Persimmon Homes on a weekly basis the couple claim only 10% of the defects identified have actually been repaired.

Mother-of-two Nicola said: “It’s been awful and it’s taken over our lives. There isn’t one room in the whole house which is complete.

“We are living in a building site, we haven’t been able to put any photos up on the walls and there is just a TV and sofa in the living room.

“We don’t like to wallow in self-pity but this has dragged us down so much, it has nearly broken us as a family.

“It’s been horrendous and the worst year of our lives. We wish we had never done it.

“This is our life savings, we have put everything into the house. I thought we had a dream home but it’s turned into a nightmare from hell.

“They keep apologising but apologies aren’t good enough. I just want our house finished and I want it right.”

The couple outgrew their previous home of 17 years and decided to look for a bigger property.

Nicola and Phil viewed a showroom home in September 2017 which was of a similar style to the prospective house they were looking to move into to.

After discussions, they decided to go-ahead with purchasing the new-build which was bought off-plan.

However, they were allegedly not allowed to inspect the property to make a snagging list prior to the exchange of contracts because it was “against Persimmon policy”.

Dalek Graphics managing director Phil said: “To start with, the Monday after we moved in we received a snagging report saying there were 500 defects. I identified a further 200.

“We were not allowed to inspect the house before we bought it. They said it was against Persimmon Homes policy to let us in before we signed on the dotted line.

“We spoke to the solicitor about pulling out but we were advised it would cost up to £15,000.

“They said if we didn’t move in when they said it would cost £100 a day in penalty fees.

“We bought the house off plan. We liked the area and looked at a showroom house in a different development in Castleford in September 2017 which was of a similar style.

“The first thing I noticed when they gave us a new home demonstration was they had put the wrong size casings on every door, it was about an inch too big.

“They could not wait to give us the keys. I feel like I’ve been robbed blind. We have spent £280,000 and then £15,000 in extras.”

The couple's home is part of the Woodside estate.

Other defects discovered over the past year include wonky brickwork, scarring marks in the ceiling, missing shelves, raised nails heads and poor sealant work.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire said: “We have held regular meetings with Mr and Mrs Bentley and will be seeing them at their home again today.

"We are working with them to resolve what we believe are the final items.”