How to keep STD-riddled ladybirds out of your house as invasion booms across Yorkshire

Invasive Harlequin ladybirds infested with STDs are pouring into homes across Yorkshire.

Social media has been inundated with people sharing photos of their red and black invaders as the insects swarm around windowsills.

Ladybirds have been swarming on people's houses

The unusual Harlequin ladybirds are not normally native to the UK and they are causing problems as they push out native British bugs.

According to experts, they are more than likely Harlequin Ladybirds, a breed from Asia and North America that travel across on mild autumn winds.

They are thought to be safe to humans, but they are said to carry a horrible STD called the Laboulbeniales fungal disease, which poses a great threat to our domestic species of ladybird.

Got a ladybird infestation? Here is what to do if you're being inundated

Ladybird infestations tend to be the orange and black type (Harlequins) rather than the normal British red and black.

The Asian Harlequin species like to spend winter at low ground and in warm places - our houses!

If they manage to get inside, they can be a pest right through the winter, swarming in windowsills and crevices from the outside.

Why are there so many ladybirds in my house?

Harlequin ladybirds are attracted to light colours like white. They are also attracted to warm, south-facing rooms.

They will come in through cracks around windows, doors and under floorboards. They want to hibernate in a warm comfy place through the cold of winter.

Ladybirds hibernate in groups, so spotting one normally means others are around, or are on their way.

The good news is that ladybirds don't eat anything or lay eggs in your home - they're just a bit of a nuisance due to their sheer numbers. They'll leave their corpses behind, but otherwise won't do your house any harm.

How to get rid of ladybirds or stop them in the first place

Vacuum them up, dead or alive, then empty your vacuum cleaner

If they leave a yellow patch, that's actually their blood. They release a small amount of yellow blood when they sense danger, and it could stain light coloured surfaces.

Seal up cracks with caulk or grout. Make sure there's no unsealed gaps around windows and doorframes

Keep doors closed and windows shut where possible

Spray mint oil which can repel them

Spray vinegar in spots where you've seen ladybirds. They don't like the stuff