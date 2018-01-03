From a suitcase full of crisps to a cheque for £5,782: The bizarre items left behind in Leeds Travelodge hotels

The most bizarre items left behind in Leeds Travelodge hotels has been revealed by the company.

The lost and found departments of the chain have been busy over the last 12 months, and no-more so than in our city.

These are the most bizarre items left in Leeds hotels:

· A cheque from HMRC for £5,782.24 (Leeds Central)

· A suitcase full of Walkers crisps (Leeds Central Vicar Lane)

· A Mulberry dog lead and collar (Leeds Central)

· A Heyston Blumenthal limited edition signed cookbook (Leeds Colton)

· A Fortnum and Mason’s Christmas hamper (Leeds Bradford Aiport)

Elsewhere, one new bride staying at York Central Travelodge left behind her mother-in-law. She only realised when she got home that she forgot her most important new family member. Another bride staying at Birmingham Bullring left the hotel without her diamond Mangala Sutra, which is an Indian wedding necklace with the same significance as a wedding ring.

The hotel manager at Manchester Trafford Park Travelodge got quite a shock when they found a 27ft-long ‘Starchaser’ space rocket at their hotel.

A pilot, from a well-known airline, was in quite a rush to get to the airport that he left his pilot’s licence at Gatwick Airport Travelodge. Luckily the hotel manager flew to his rescue and personally took the licence to the airport.

The top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2017:

· Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

· Tablets

· Mobile phones

· Business papers / notepads / presentations

· Teddy Bears

· Toiletry bags with contents

· Drones

· Pyjamas

· Socks and ties

· Books

The hotel chain has also seen a number of precious items being left behind such as one executive who left behind his 50 year old teddy bear called Rupert at Aberdeen Travelodge. The destressed gentleman sent his PA to personally collect the vintage bear from London as he could not sleep without him.

One superstitious business man had to take a day’s holiday to come back from the Netherlands to collect his rare Montblanc, Meisterstück Solitaire Skeleton Fountain Pen worth £8,000 as he said he could not sign any paper work without his lucky pen.

An American stockbroker left London Liverpool Street Travelodge without his briefcase which contained over £500,000 worth of share certificates for a client.

One female businesswoman sent a car to pick up her 24ct gold, lucky laughing Buddha necklace which she forgot at Bicester Travelodge after an extensive shopping spree.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast & furious that time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”