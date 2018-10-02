Clapping banned and replaced with jazz hands by student union over 'anxiety' concerns

Clapping has been banned by one student union keen to be more inclusive towards those with anxiety or sensory issues.

Jazz hands will replace clapping, whooping, and cheering at the University of Manchester student union events.

At its first union meeting of the year, it was argued that the traditional loud noise should be replaced by the more inclusive form of expression - British Sign Language (BSL) clapping.

According to the student newspaper, Mancunion: "It resolved to swap out audible clapping for BSL clapping at SU events, and to encourage student groups and societies to do the same, and to include BSL clapping as a part of inclusion training."

The motion was authored by liberation and access officer Sara Khan, and received little opposition from the senate.

The National Union of Students (NUS) has been encouraging the use of BSL clapping since 2015.

