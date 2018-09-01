Off-road quad ambulance, police helicopter and bikes rescue man stuck in Leeds field

A police helicopter, an off-road quad bike ambulance and several officers on motorbikes were called to rescue a man in Leeds.

The National Police Air Service along with crews from the Leeds Distrcit Off-Road Bike Team were called to a field in the LS10 area after getting reports of a missing man on a mobility scooter.

NHS off road quad bike ambulance was involved in the rescue

Police said the man had last been seen on Friday and there were fears he had got into difficulty in the field.

A spokesman for Leeds South Patrol said: "This morning Officers from South Patrol, Neighborhood’s, National Police Air Service, Control Room and the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team were involved in a search for a vulnerable missing man from the Leeds 10 area.

"He was last seen yesterday on his mobility scooter and it was feared he may have come into difficulty.

"Officers on foot, and on motorbikes were dispatched to look for him and with the help of the Police Helicopter he was quickly located, stuck in a field near the railway.

"In a joint rescue venture with the NHS using their All-Terrain Vehicle, the Leeds District Off-Road Bike Team were able to guide them to the man’s location.

"Officers on foot did a fantastic job of keeping the man safe during the rescue.

"A really good happy ending which could have been a different story it weren't for the hard work and the combined efforts of our emergency services. A big thank you to all involved."

The off road quad bike ambulance during the rescue