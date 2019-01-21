Occupants flee scene after car crashes into Leeds Victoria Gate Casino

This dramatic picture shows the aftermath of a car colliding with a popular Leeds city centre casino.
The smash happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 20 at Victoria Gate Casino on Eastgate, Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said: "At 4.15am on Sunday we had a report of a blue Mazda 6 losing control and in collision with the Victoria Gate Casino building in Eastgate
"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene - a man was arrested on suspicion of drinking driving but was later released without charge."
