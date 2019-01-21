Occupants flee scene after car crashes into Leeds Victoria Gate Casino

Have your say

This dramatic picture shows the aftermath of a car colliding with a popular Leeds city centre casino.

The smash happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 20 at Victoria Gate Casino on Eastgate, Leeds.

The car collided with Victoria Gate Casino

READ MORE: M1 near Leeds closed after trailer full of pigs overturns

West Yorkshire Police said: "At 4.15am on Sunday we had a report of a blue Mazda 6 losing control and in collision with the Victoria Gate Casino building in Eastgate

"The occupants of the vehicle left the scene - a man was arrested on suspicion of drinking driving but was later released without charge."

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after attack outside Norman Bar on Call Lane, Leeds

For the latest crime and incidents from in and around Leeds - join our new Facebook group here.