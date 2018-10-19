"Obsessive" stalker installed spy device in ex-girlfriend's bedroom and listened in 1,600 times

Have your say

A "jealous and obsessive" ex-boyfriend who spied on his lover in a “sinister” plot during which he hid two listening devices in her home has today (Fri) been jailed.

Wayne Bamford, 47, refused to accept his nine-month relationship with Joanna Dawson, 42, was over and launched a "highly sophisticated" covert operation to spy on her, a court heard.

Bamford pleaded guilty to stalking causing serious alarm or distress in September this year.

"Possessive" Bamford was able to phone into the devices which then provided a live feed to enable him to hear what was happening in the mother-of-one's house.

Over a period of 15 days from March 1, 2017, to March 16, 2017, Bamford connected to the devices at least 1,600 times, a court heard.

But Bamford's surveillance op was foiled after Miss Dawson sought advice from a surveillance spy shop when her suspicions were aroused.

Sentencing Bamford to three and a half years, Mr Hawks said: "The impact this has had on Joanna Dawson, in reality, has ruined her life for the foreseeable future.

Prosecuting, Anthony Moore previously told the court the pair began a relationship in May 2016 and started an accident management business together six months later.

But the relationship broke down and ended in January 2017.

Speaking today (Fri) Recorder Anthony Hawks said: "You became possessive and controlling. Checking her whereabouts, her phone and who she was with.

“You used abusive language and even decided what clothes she could wear.

“You behaviour deteriorated until Miss Dawson asked you to leave. You returned a week later and accused her of having an affair.

“You brought a USB stick and, to her horror, she was able to hear that you had recorded her in her own home.”

Recorder Hawks told Bradford Crown Court in February 2017 Miss Dawson found the listening device in her bedroom and Bamford was arrested and bailed on March 3.

However, on March 16 Miss Dawson found another device in her bedroom which was later forensically examined, the court heard.

“She has seen her GP for counselling once a week for the last 12 months with anxiety, trouble sleeping and nightmares.

“She is constantly checking security in her home and car and she will need prolonged counselling because her whole life has been affected.

“You pleaded guilty at magistrates and had the preposterous basis to say you had only one device.

"This is a sinister, sophisticated and planned offence.

“People who behave though jealousy and obsession have got to realise it’s down to the courts to pass significant sentencing.

“I sentence you to three and a half years in custody.”

Speaking previously, Miss Dawson said: “The way I live my life will never be the same again.

“I still can’t relax in my own home. I’m constantly worried about my email, phone and social media accounts being hacked.

“I don’t even go out on foot on my own or to parks as I used to with my son. I’m ­always aware of who’s ­following me when I’m out driving.

“This ­experience has ­ruined my life.”

Bamford, who was dressed in a grey suit, showed no emotion as the sentencing was passed.

He was previously jailed for 30 months in November 2015 at Leeds Crown Court after being convicted of money laundering and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.