Number 33, Town Street, Farsley - A gin bar in the suburbs

For many years, it was a no frills, traditional style village boozer but last year had a revamp turning it beyond recognition into a trendy gin bar attracting a new crowd of customers.

First impressions?

The pineapple and gin cocktails.

It is the hottest day of the year and what better way to chill out than with a refreshing gin and tonic so off we headed to Number 33. When we stepped inside the place was empty, bar for around four people but the place wasn't deserted, the beer garden at the back was rammed with people who had the same idea. But it meant you could appreciate the extent of the refurbishment that has gone into this place. A mix of wooden and grey-tiled floors, combined with turquoise tiles, wooden tables and benches and some rather impressive oversized lightbulbs makes for a cool, industrial style vibe and quite different to the other local watering holes.

What’s behind the bar?

Gin, lots of gin which was the original drink of choice but we got too tempted by the 2-4-£10 offer on cocktails before 7pm. They had to be two of the same so opted for a gin and pineapple option and a rum and mint drink. There were also variations on a Pornstar Martini, Negroni and a Cosmopolitan. In all honestly, while the drinks were refreshing as temperatures still topped 30 degrees it was a little like drinking fruit juice. Maybe I should have picked something else or maybe there should have been less ice, less fruit juice and more of the strong stuff?

Determined to have the gin we ordered one for the road and as the old saying goes - stick to what you know. There are the usual brands but some more unusual and flavoured ones and a range of Fever Tree Tonics to suit.

A fail-safe gin and tonic.

If more traditional drinks like lager, cider, bottles or a just a decent glass of wine are your thing then they have that too.

What’s the atmosphere like?

The decor of the bar makes for a relaxed and chilled out atmosphere but in the main everyone was outside in the beer garden soaking up the sun but I reckon in the day time it is a good place to pop in for a pint and read the paper but that on a Saturday night it would be bustling and a good alternative to the city centre for a night out with friends.

Will you be going back?

Well it turns out you can take the dog, so always a big tick for me but I would give the cocktails a miss and go straight for the gin - although a gin menu would be helpful it being a gin bar...

Factfile:

Address: 33 Town Street, Farsley, LS28 5HX

Opening hours: 12noon to midnight.

Scores

Value 5/10

Atmosphere 7/10

Service 7 /10