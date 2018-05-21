Nuisance street drinker jailed again

A Wakefield man who was banned from drinking or entering the city centre has been jailed again after breaching his Criminal Behaviour order.

James McMaster, 57, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison at Leeds Magistrates Court after breaching the terms of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being found in the Sun Lane area which he is prohibited from entering.

It is the second time he has been jailed for breach of the CBO since it was imposed in January, 2017

McMaster was served with the two year CBO in January 2017 as a result of consistent alcohol related anti social behaviour in the city centre.

Under the terms of the order he was prohibited from behaving or speaking in a way that is likely to be threatening, abusive or insulting and consuming alcohol, be in possession of any open vessel containing alcohol in a public place or to be found drunk in a public place.

He is also banned entering the area are of Wakefield city centre bordered by Jacobs Well Lane, George Street, Bond Street, Queen Street and Peterson Road/Stanley Road.

He was told he could only enter this zone for pre-arranged appointments or when travelling through as a passenger in a taxi or on public transport.

The Sun Lane area itself is covered by a public space protection order which prohibits public drinking.

Insp Helen Brear of the Wakefield Central NPT, said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are intended to protect residents from the type of anti-social behaviour which James McMaster has repeatedly demonstrated.

“If people breach them they allow authorities to quickly arrest those individuals and put them behind bars, and that is exactly what has happened in this case.

“Tackling drink related anti-social behaviour in the town centre remains a priority for Wakefield Central officers and we are continuing to enforce public space protection order zones and taje action against nuisance drinkers.”