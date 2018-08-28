North Yorkshire 'county lines' drug plot ringleader from Leeds jailed

The leader of an out-of-town drug plot operating in North Yorkshire has been jailed.

Reece Reynolds, 21, of Larkhill Walk, Gledhow, Leeds, was part of a so-called “county lines” gang as part of a drug operation in Scarborough.

Reece Reynolds.

He was jailed for nine-and-a-half years after being found guilty of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Accomplices Jordan Page, 20, of Broom View, Belle Isle, Leeds, and Jaqueline Hawkins, 50, of West Avenue, Filey, were jailed for three-and-a-half years and two years, three months respectively.

Police caught Page and Hawkins in possession of 39 wraps of cocaine and 30 wraps of heroin in April this year.

They were travelling in a taxi from Hawkins’ home in Filey into Scarborough when officers pulled over the vehicle and conducted searches.

Reynolds was then arrested at Hawkins’ home, and had more than £1,000 cash in his possession and a mobile phone which detectives believe was used to deal drugs.

All three were sentenced by a judge at York Crown Court on Friday. The court heard that Reynolds led the operation, with the other two going out in Scarborough with the intention of dealing class A drugs on his behalf.

Reynolds was found guilty, following a trial, of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Page and Hawkins pleaded guilty to the same offence at earlier hearings.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Darrel Temple, who led the investigation at Scarborough’s Serious Crime Team, said: “The sentences handed down to Reynolds, Page and Hawkins show that individuals caught in North Yorkshire dealing class A drugs will face severe consequences for their actions.

“So-called ‘county lines’ drug dealing is an issue which continues to have a negative impact on individuals and communities in Scarborough and North Yorkshire Police will actively target the people at the source of this problem.”