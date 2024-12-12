North Yorkshire care worker celebrates national award win

A care home worker in Richmond is celebrating after winning big at a prestigious national awards ceremony.

Caroline Hall, lifestyle coordinator at Care UK’s The Terrace, on Maison Dieu, was awarded the title of ‘Best Dementia Care Coach’ at the Residential Care Services (RCS) Stars Awards.

The awards recognise individual and team excellence at more than 150 care homes nationwide across Care UK’s RCS division. The ‘Best Dementia Care Coach’ award celebrates individuals who consistently deliver outstanding levels of care to residents, particularly to those with dementia, while encouraging them to live fulfilling lives.

Judges praised Caroline for her willingness and positive attitude, which has led to an increase in residents undergoing Person-Centred Observation and Reflection Tool (PORT) observations, which has helped to improve the quality of lived experiences within the home. Caroline, who has worked at The Terrace for 10 years, was recognised as a role model for her colleagues and for her constant efforts to ensure that dementia does not limit residents’ participation in activities.

Commenting on her win, Caroline said: “I feel shocked and amazed – a massive thank you to anybody who nominated me. My home and manager have been a huge support and are always there for me when I’ve needed it. I’ll probably put my trophy in reception where all the families can see it.”

Dianna Coy, Regional Director at Care UK, added: “Being recognised for ‘Best Dementia Care Coach’ is a true testament to Caroline’s hard work and commitment to making The Terrace a wonderful home for all residents.

“This award recognises team members who go the extra mile, and Caroline has certainly proven to us all what it means to support residents with living fulfilling lives – well done, Caroline!”

The Terrace has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential care, dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

Those seeking further information about The Terrace can contact Home Manager Judy Wray, on 0333 4343 078 or email [email protected].

More information can also be found online at careuk.com/the-terrace