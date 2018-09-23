North Leeds bakery gets stylish makeover thanks to new owners

A popular village bakery in north Leeds has been given a new lease of life after a major revamp by its new owners.

Local businessmen Liam Kenrick-Bailey and Simon Kirsima, both 31, took over Bramhope Village Bakery, at The Cross, earlier this year and have since given it a stylish facelift and introduced a new coffee shop element, with seating inside and out.

The new-look Bramhope Village Bakery

Liam said he was keen to help secure the future of the “beautiful” bakery and stressed all ingredients are locally-sourced.

“I think it’s extremely important to keep tradition and history within communities like Bramhope whilst moving with the times and we will be ensuring to do this with the bakery,” he said.

Coun Caroline Anderson (Con, Adel and Wharfedale) added: “I am delighted that the bakery will continue in Bramhope and the addition of the coffee shop element will become a favourite for many local people.

“It is so important that local businesses flourish and serve local people as well as visitors. Liam has thought out the ideas he wants to take forward in this location and he is delighted with the support he has received locally since taking over.”