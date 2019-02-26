Normanton ‘missed off’ 1949 map...

On this day 70 years ago, the “partition” of Ireland was making the headlines, principally because Mr McBride, Eire Minister for External Affairs called it “an undemocratic anomaly”.

On this day 70 years ago, the “partition” of Ireland was making the headlines, principally because Mr McBride, Eire Minister for External Affairs called it “an undemocratic anomaly”. He said: “Informed opinion among all parties in Britain realises the undesirability of allowing the continuance of the present situation.” He added: “No Irish government could enter into a military alliance with Britain while a portion of the country is occupied against the wishes of the overwhelming majority of the Irish People.”

He went on to say that unless the situation could be resolved, he would ask the United Nations to intervene.

In other news, police were investigating the ‘mystery’ of a stolen US Army truck, which was found dumped on its side in a ditch off Black Road, near Waterloo Colliery, Leeds. The lorry was found lying abandoned with both its windows smashed. Tyre marks on a bend and over a grass verge suggested the drivers had lost control of the vehicle prior to it crashing. It was later found to be the property of Charles J Taylor, of Clark Lane allotments.

An inquest heard that a Thornhill man, John Harkin, 53, of Woodsome Estate, Batley, who died from “the fall of a roof” as his companions removed supports. The incident took place at Thornhill Colliery, the inquest was heard in Dewsbury.

The incident happened when “props” were removed unsafely - workers struck the props with hammers to get them out and no “safety device” was installed. A verdict of death by misadventure was recorded.

Finally, part of Normanton was missed off official maps when the Boundary Commission redrew Parliamentary seats in Yorkshire. Newland-with Woodhouse Moor, a parish of under 40 people sand 276 acres, was overlooked by the compilers of the report.