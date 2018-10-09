Nordic but nice Icelandic adventures await

Leeds Bradford Airport is gateway to more Arctic experiences.

Super Break, only operator offering UK direct trips to Akureyri, are behind brand new breaks including New Year’s Eve festive flight.

Following success of ‘Incredible Iceland’ breaks last winter, the short-break specialist has announced expanded programme of getaways to land of lava fields and landscapes from TV hit Game of Thrones.

Journeys offer Yorkshire holidaymakers opportunity to discover hot springs and geysers amid dramatic volcanoes, going genuinely off-track with exclusive three or four-night breaks.

The trio of regional trips sit alongside the travel brand’s ever-popular Icelandic package, providing customers with diverse choice of accommodation and activities to suit all tastes.

The new breaks offer a luxurious option allowing holidaymakers to combine five-star accommodation with mouth-watering cuisine that includes brewery tours, tastings and visit to local farm to try fresh dishes for an indulgent escape.

Northern Lights fantastic

Alternatively, holidaymakers can opt for a wilderness escape that will bring them closer to nature through visits to the Myvatn Nature Baths and Sigurgeirs Bird Museum.

Or, if customers would simply like to take Northern Iceland at their own pace, Super Break’s ‘Freedom of North Iceland’ self-drive break will be right for them, providing car hire with unlimited mileage.

Super Break's Chris Hagan said: “We’re thrilled to announce our expanded programme of getaways so that more people than ever before can experience the magical destination that is North Iceland.

"Akureyri is an amazing destination and we take pride in offering the very best bucket list activities for holidaymakers across the UK to experience on this trip of a lifetime.”

Akureyri adventures await

Guests departing on December 31 can catch the best view of the New Year’s Eve fireworks from a cruise on the fjord at midnight, plus lots more to make for unforgettable festive treat.

PRICE: From £1040 per person including four-nights’ accommodation at the Saeluhus Akureyri Apartments & Houses, Lake Myvatn Adventure – Land of Fire and Ice full day escorted excursion, Search for the Northern Lights escorted evening excursion, three course Gala New Year’s Eve dinner, return transfers to Akureyri Bonfire & Fireworks Display with drinks reception, New Year’s Eve fireworks from a cruise on the fjord at midnight, return airport transfers and return flights from Leeds Bradford Airport departing December 31.

Incredible Iceland – from £699 per person

Fjords for exploring

Super Break’s ‘original’ Incredible Iceland break includes three nights’ accommodation in a choice of hotels, plus experiences to many of the region’s top attractions such as Lake Myvatn, Goddafoss Waterfall, the boiling mud pools of Namafjall and a stop at Vogafjos working farm. Also included in the break is an excursion to see the Northern Lights, making your Icelandic escape even more memorable. There is also the opportunity to visit Myvatn Nature Baths – the ‘Blue Lagoon of the North’ or take part in a Snowmobiling Experience, Whale Watching or Fishing Experience (extra charge applies).

PRICE: From £699 per person including three-nights’ accommodation at the Hotel Nordurland by Keahotels Hotel, Lake Myvatn Adventure – Land of Fire and Ice full day escorted excursion, Search for the Northern Lights escorted evening excursion, return airport transfers and return flights from Leeds Bradford Airport departing February 15.

Freedom of North Iceland Self Drive – from £999 per person

For those wanting to get off the beaten track and experience Iceland at your own pace, the Freedom of North Iceland break is for you. With 4* accommodation and a Suzuki Vitara 4WD to use throughout the duration of your getaway, you’ll be able to see all the sights of this incredible destination. What’s more, with unlimited mileage also included, there’s no end to the adventures possible in this amazing part of the world.

PRICE: From £999 per person including three-nights’ accommodation at the 4* Fosshotel Husavik or Fosshotel Myvatn, Suzuki Vitara 4WD for the duration of your break including unlimited mileage, theft waiver, collision damage waiver and personal added insurance, and return flights from Leeds Bradford Airport departing February 15.

Lake Myvatn Iceland’s Winter Wilderness – from £1099 per person

Nice Iceland destination

Experience the true magical wilderness of Iceland with this break that combines the very best experiences with nature. Giving customers the opportunity to bathe in the Myvatn Nature Baths and see the largest private collection of birds in Iceland at the Sigurgeirs Bird Museum, holidaymakers will also be able to see the sights in Akureyri, visit to the impressive Godafoss Waterfall and join small group tours to Lake Myvatn and the Northern Lights.

PRICE: From £1099 per person including three-nights’ accommodation at the Sel Hotel Myvatn in Lake Myvatn, including breakfast, Akureyri Sightseeing and Godafoss Waterfall, Lake Myvatn Highlights and Hidden Gems and Search for the Northern Lights Tours, visit and entrance to the Myvatn Nature Baths and Sigurgeirs Bird Museum, transfers to and from Akureyri Airport and return flights from Leeds Bradford Airport departing February 15.

Luxury North Iceland Escape – from £1119 per person

Experience pure luxury with a break in Siglufjordur, a cosy and friendly fishing village town with a relaxed atmosphere. With a prime Northern Lights viewing opportunity from the hotel’s outdoor hot tubs as well as brewery tastings, walking tours and signature smoked lamb sampling all included in your stay, you’re sure to feel relaxed and refreshed as you take in the wonderful surroundings that Iceland has to offer.

PRICE: From £1119 per person including three-nights’ accommodation at the 4* Siglo Hotel, Siglufjordur, visits and tastings at Kaldi and Segul 67 Breweries, entry to the Icelandic Pottery Centre & Saga Fotografika Museum, a local sheep farm visit with smoked lamb tasting, meals at Ekta Fiskur and Hannes Boy Restaurant, transfers to and from Akureyri Airport and return flights from Leeds Bradford Airport departing February 15.