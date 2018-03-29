Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to headline Bingley Music Live

Bingley Music Live has confirmed its biggest line-up to date with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Shed Seven and Jake Bugg taking the top spots.

Following a sell-out event in 2017, the festival's twelfth year between August 31 and September 2 could be its biggest to date.

Phil Barker, the City of Bradford Council's assistant director for sport and culture, said: “We are thrilled to bring such a high quality programme to Bingley Music Live.

“In recent years, the festival has gone from strength-to-strength, however, this year’s line-up is going to be difficult to top.

“Tickets will sell fast so book now to avoid disappointment.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will top the bill at Myrtle Park after a hugely successful 2017 when their critically acclaimed album, Who Built The Moon, reached number one in the album charts.

Joining the top tier bill is Britpop wonders, Shed Seven, who have enjoyed success after their return in 2017 when they sold out venues across the UK.

Third headliner is anthem-maker Jake Bugg, who burst into the national consciousness in 2011 after being selected to play Glastonbury Festival.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale.

Weekend tickets are priced at £75 and available for outright purchase or via an instalment payment plan.

Phase two tickets begin on Thursday, April 26 at 5pm, at which point prices will rise to £85.