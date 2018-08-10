No smoking zone in place as 'gushing' gas leak closes Leeds road

Residents have been warned not to smoke as a gas leak causes road closures and disruption in Leeds tonight.

The noise from the leaking main in Kirkstall was so loud that some local residents mistook it for gushing water - it could be heard up to 100m away from the site.

Northern Gas Network is dealing with the leak

Northern Gas Network operatives are on site and working on the leak.

No smoking signs have been put in place - meaning residents must not smoke in the area.

One resident of Victoria Park Avenue said: "At first I thought it sounded like a plane going over because it was that loud. My wife thought it was gushing water."

The leak occurred shortly before 5pm today (Friday August 10) close to the junction of Wyther Lane and Raynville Road, near Amen Corner.

It is understood builders working on a nearby housing estate may have accidentally ruptured the main.