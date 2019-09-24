Nightlife in Leeds for the sober university student: Alcohol-free ways to enjoy Leeds

Students are notorious for their love of engaging in an alcohol-fuelled social life - but what has Leeds got in store for those who don’t drink?

As Freshers’ Week comes around, nightclubs in Leeds have started pushing promotion of their events to a crowd of new students coming to the city to study. We have rounded up the spots in Leeds serving up pints of fun with the choice to steer clear of alcohol.

Sit down with a movie at one of Leeds’ cinemas

If you are a fan of the cinema, Leeds is the place to be. Everyman Cinema in Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre offers the chance to check out the latest movies from the comfy armchairs - you can even order food to your seat.

If you are looking for something more eclectic, independent cinema The Hyde Park Picture House boasts more variety, and even has a student night on Mondays - where you can catch a movie for a fiver.

Live music in Leeds

The O2 Academy in Leeds has welcomed popular musicians such as The Proclaimers, Ellie Goulding and Twenty One Pilots, whilst First Direct Arena has seen Sir Elton John, Bruce Springsteen and Rita Ora.

If your music taste is more alternative, Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park has hosted a wide variety of musical performances including ‘secret gigs’ from Franz Ferdinand and The Kaiser Chiefs.

Get a sweat on with Clubbercise

All about the dancefloor but not the booze? Featuring glow sticks and 90’s club anthems, Clubbercise offers a night out which feels more like a work-out.

Indulge in the sweetest trend to swoop the nation

Dessert cafes are popping up all across the city serving up a delicious array of treats from milkshakes to waffles. For a sweet social life without the hangover check out Ice Scoop Gelato in Hyde Park or Kaspa’s on The Headrow.

A night at the theatre

If you’re looking for a night of quality entertainment, Leeds is home to an exciting theatre scene. West Yorkshire Playhouse and Leeds Grand Theatre have a great line-up of shows on the cards for 2019/20: from The Wizard of Oz to We Will Rock You, there’s a show for everyone.

Play the games at Roxy Ballroom

If you think ping pong has had its day - think again! Roxy Ballroom puts a spin on a cool night out with friends. Think wacky mini golf, bowling and shuffleboard.

Tee off at the city’s best spots for crazy golf

If it’s a round of crazy golf you’re after, Leeds has you covered - as well as the 9 hole round of mini golf at Roxy’s, you’ve got to check out Junkyard Golf and Jungle Rumble Adventure Golf. If you think golf isn’t your thing, it soon will be once you grab your friends and putt your way round these creative courses.