Nick Sharratt’s new exhibition to open in Leeds

A new family-friendly exhibition by illustrator Nick Sharratt will open at Leeds Central Library on Saturday.

Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants - The Illustrated World of Nick Sharratt’ is a colourful, humorous and hands-on exhibition featuring many of the well-known characters which he has illustrated, including Jacqueline Wilson’s Tracy Beaker, Daisy, Hetty Feather and Pirate Pete, as well as a host of animals, food and clothing.

Visitors can find out about Nick’s childhood and what inspired him to become an illustrator, and meet a host of the characters that he has created throughout his career. The exhibition includes a recreation of Nick’s studio where visitors can have a go at drawing a selection of his characters using a light box, and a touch screen interactive to create their own digital `Sharracter’.

A wipe clean wall is available for everyone to have a go at drawing and young visitors will enjoy dressing up in a selection of whacky costumes, including a mermaid’s tail, some very fancy pants and a pineapple.

Nick said: “People can expect a terrific, family-friendly exhibition, designed specifically to be as child-friendly as possible. It will tell you all about me and my work. There’s loads to look at, from drawings I did as a boy and student to original picture book artwork. There are sections on how picture books are made and plenty of interactive activities.”

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities, added: “We are very excited that an illustrator of Nick’s stature will be opening a fantastic new exhibition at our very own Leeds Central Library. We can’t wait to see people of all ages, and especially our younger visitors, have the chance to experience what is on offer.”

Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants will run until November 24.