News you might have missed this bank holiday weekend

Have your say

We know our readers are often busy spending time with friends and family on bank holidays, so we have rounded up all the news across Leeds that you may have missed this Easter weekend.

Ilkley Moor fire

Firefighters use a helicopter to drop water as they tackle a large fire which is continuing to burn on Ilkley Moor in West Yorkshire. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

As we were enjoying the hottest day of the year, a large moorland fire broke out at Ilkley Moor.

Two separate fires started on Saturday and West Yorkshire Police urged people to stay away from the Ilkley Moor area.

Read the story in full here.

Leeds United lost

Britain's heatwave sees firefighters battle to fight large fire on Ilkley Moor in Yorkshire. SWNS.

Leeds United lost two matches over the Easter Weekend. They lost 2-1 to Wigan on Friday, April 19.

They lost 2-0 to Brentford on Monday, April 22.

This means that the chances of automatic promotion are fading.

This is how fans reacted to the results.

A couple got engaged at a Leeds park run.

Machete attack

A man was attacked with a machete in Belle Isle on Good Friday.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a man in his 20s was seriously injured after being found on a nearby street and was later arrested.

Read the full story here.

Vaisakhi Parade leaves the Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road, Leeds. 20th April 2019. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Gawthorpe Coal Carrying Championships

The 56th annual Gawthorpe Coal Carrying Championships took place this bank holiday weekend.

For a gruelling 1012 metres, participants run from the Royal Oak pub on Owl Lane to the maypole on Gawthorpe village green - with the men carrying a 50kg sack of coal and the women 20kg in weight.

Read all about the event here.

Serious crash on the A1

A crash on the A1 left seven mile long queues on Monday, April 22.

Esme Booth aged from Sherburn in Elmet is pictured on her scooter enjoying the warm weather on Easter Sunday at Temple Newsam, Leeds.

Read about what happened here.

Leeds Vaisakhi Sikh​ festival

The Sikh new year was celebrated on Saturday, April 20.

The parade went from Chapeltown to Millenium Square and then a gathering was held in the city centre.

Check out these stunning and colourful photographs from the event.

Thousands went to Woodhouse Moor to smoke cannabis

Huge crowds turned out for Leeds Cannabis Social Club's 420 gathering on Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon.

It is part of a global protest movement calling for the decriminalisation of cannabis and is named after the time of 4.20pm.

For all the details click here.

Concern for missing woman

Police issued an urgent appeal to trace a woman who was found in a distressed state in Leeds.

Serious concerns were raised for her wellbeing.

Read the full article here for all the information and details on how to contact the police with any information.

Pink moon in Leeds

A photographer captured an amazing image of the Pink Moon over Leeds this weekend.

To see the photograph and find out about the moon, click here.

Couple get engaged at Park Run in Leeds

A couple who met through a Leeds ParkRun got engaged - at the exact same run that they did three years ago.

Read all about this heartwarming story here.

Hottest day on the year - but how long will the sunshine continue?

Saturday was the hottest day of the year so far and we all flocked to parks and beaches to make the most of it.

But how long will the sunny weather last?

This is the weather forecast for the next few days.

People went to Woodhouse Moor on Saturday, April 20