New York Times editor invited to sample a real Yorkshire pudding after paper calls the dish a 'pancake'

Welcome to Yorkshire have invited the editor of the New York Times to visit the county after his publication called the classic dish a 'Dutch baby' in a recipe.

Brits were left unimpressed when the famous paper described battered puds as 'light, fluffy pancakes' and even suggested they would be ideal served at brunch.

Welcome to Yorkshire have reacted to the 'Americanisation' of the Yorkshire icon by suggesting that the editor taste an authentic pud in one of the county's six Michelin-starred restaurants.

Chief executive Sir Gary Verity said:

"Nowhere is the Yorkshire Pudding celebrated more than its home county of Yorkshire. We are incredibly proud of our local dish served in all its forms but most famously as the absolute must on a Sunday roast. We would be delighted to welcome The New York Times over to Yorkshire to sample one of our favourite foods in all its glory in its stunning native surroundings!’

Brits angry as Americans re-name Yorkshire pudding a Dutch baby