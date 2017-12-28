New year sees new brands on the block in Leeds

Just when you thought Leeds had it covered when it comes to cocktails, eating out, big names and elaborate roof top terraces, there is more on the way for the new year.

Here are five to keep on your radar and be sure not to miss out on as they shake-up what is already the most vibrant nightlife scene Leeds has been enjoying for decades.

Starting with the Merrion Street Sky Bar, it will be in the former Blue Coyote Club (later known as Mayaimi). The brand new mixed use development will feature a bar, restaurant and rooftop sky bar.

As well as offering impressive views across the city, the sky bar will offer outside seating and a dining area, while the venue will also boast a ground floor bar and restaurant, and two dedicated floors of office space.

Absurd Bird, the American eatery, is also planning to make Leeds its first site in the north of England.

With sites already open in London, Exeter and Bath, Absurd Bird will be landing in the summer and bringing with it a taste of the American South and is the place for a comfort food fix.

Think fried chicken sliders, loaded burgers and wraps, waffles, dirty buns and wings.

Plans have also been put in place to transform the grade II listed Oxford Place Methodist Church into a stylish 70 bedroom hotel next year set to be called The Wesley Hotel.

The re-development will feature a restaurant on the lower ground level, opening onto a new terraced area, four meeting rooms and conference facilities and also 70 new jobs for the city.

One for the out of town party goers is what is set to be Ilkley’s newest independent bistro and wine bar,.

This contemporary eatery will be the perfect place to head if you fancy escaping the hustle and bustle of the city centre for a change of scenery.

Headed up by award winning chef, Matthew Broadley (who has previously been head chef at The Devonshire Arms Brasserie and The Wheatley Arms), it is widely anticipated that the food here will be nothing short of excellent and with the opening expected early next year, we won’t have long to wait to give it a try and find out.

And finally, the one that really gave food for thought was confirmation that rumours a world-famous restaurant brand was making its way to Leeds were true.

The Ivy, which is in its 100th year, submitted plans to open a new brasserie in the Vicar Lane side of the Victoria Quarter.

The restaurant will seat 195 covers and serve an all-day menu of modern British dishes. Plans have been approved and it is expected to open in 2018.

Sarah Fox, Head of Restaurants and Leisure at Hammerson, said: “The Ivy Collection and Victoria Leeds complement each other perfectly and we are delighted this iconic British brand has chosen the historical Victoria Quarter arcade to debut in the city.

“Following the opening of Victoria Gate last year, the glamorous new Ivy restaurant will be a fantastic addition to the existing dining offer across the Victoria Leeds estate, including the two rooftop restaurants which opened earlier this year. Attracting such a prestigious name truly is testament to the arcade’s reputation as the premium retail and leisure destination in the North of England.”