New Wortley Community Centre provides a source of comfort for many people

Meet John: “This area doesn’t have much really. But what it does have is this community centre.

It’s a great place for meeting people, and generally a good place to be. We’ve had to fight for it though; we nearly lost it a few years back.

We were half an hour from shutting for good.

It’s a source of comfort for many. There’s a lot of people with mental health issues; and there are a lot of suicides in this area.

It’s disproportionately high.

We’ve been partnered with the doctors’ surgery next door for a while now. It’s helped. We’ve been able to turn a lot of people’s lives around.

That’s just one part of what this centre offers the community.”

New Wortley Community Centre is a vibrant community space for local people, providing much-needed educational, social and support opportunities in the area.

Having received a Leeds Fund Strategic Grant from the foundation, they were able to engage local people struggling with mental health issues and social isolation with counselling services, group therapy and home support.

Find out more at www.leedscf.org.uk