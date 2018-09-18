New Wakefield art exhibition is set 15,000 ft above city

Local artists in Wakefield will have their work showcased in a ‘gallery in the sky’ as part of an innovative, new exhibition.

A new virtual reality (VR) gallery called Surround - set 15,000 ft above the city - has been created by arts organisation One to One Development Trust with support from the Wakefield Arts Partnership.

Six local artists who had never worked in VR were invited to create their work within 45 minutes after learning how to use the VR software Tilt Brush.

Judi Alston, CEO of One to One Development Trust said: “Surround VR is a fun interpretation celebrating Wakefield as a culturally vibrant place, so what better than build a gallery in the sky?

“We want Wakefield to be better known for its creative and digital industries and cultural ambition, so are waving the flag very high.”

Surround VR is launching at Wakefield Art Walk on Wednesday September 26 and is on at The Art House from 5-8pm. It will then be available online as a download for VR and PC from www.onetoonedevelopment.org