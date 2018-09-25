New TK Maxx store in Leeds will create 45 jobs

A new TK Maxx will open in Colton next month and create 45 new jobs.

The 1,356 sq metres store at Thorpe Park is set to open its doors on Thursday, October 11 at 9am.

A TK Maxx spokesman said: “We’re delighted to be opening a brand new store in Leeds Colton. We can’t wait for shoppers to walk through our doors and discover their own treasures. You never know what you might find. Pop by often, as there will always be exciting new designer finds and one-off gems for less every time you visit.”

The new store will offer even more big labels and designer gems at up to 60 per cent less than the RRP and at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street.

Shoppers will be able to discover everything under one roof, with fashion and accessories for women, men and kids to beauty and homeware.

Several deliveries will be arriving every week bringing thousands of new items to store.

The store’s address will be Thorpe Park, Park Approach, Leeds Colton.

As of January 2018 TK Maxx has more than 500 stores across the UK, Ireland, Poland, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.

TK Maxx is part of TJX Europe which comprises the TK Maxx and Home Sense brands. TJX Europe is part of The TJX Companies, Inc.