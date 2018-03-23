New Thomas Chippendale exhibition at Harewood House: 300th anniversary of master craftsman’s birth

Have your say

A NEW exhibition to mark the 300th anniversary of master cabinet maker Thomas Chippendale’s birth was set to get underway at Harewood House today (Frid March 23).

Thomas Chippendale, Designer, Maker, Decorator showcases the remarkable range of Chippendale’s work at Harewood House.

Chippendale, who was born in nearby Otley in 1718, was one of 18th century Britain’s finest and most innovative furniture makers.

The exhibition explores the variety of skills and activity carried out by Chippendale to form the interiors of Harewood House.

In 1767, Chippendale started what was the largest and most lucrative commission of his career, offering a bespoke service to furnish the newly built Harewood House.

The commission from Edwin Lascelles occupied Chippendale’s firm for 11 years.

Today, Harewood House is home to some of the most outstanding pieces of Chippendale furniture ever produced.

A spokeswoman for Harewood House, said: “Designer, Maker, Decorator offers a new way of looking at his work and a story unique to Harewood, and for the first time, will explore the variety of skills and activity carried out by Chippendale to form the interiors of Harewood House.”

Chippendale’s commissions from aristocratic clients in Yorkshire included the decoration of rooms at Nostell Priory, Newby Hall, Temple Newsam and Burton Constable Hall, as well as at Harewood and Farnley Hall.

A sculpture of Chippendale sits on the facade of London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.