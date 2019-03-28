New test for colorectal cancer launched by Leeds GP surgeries

Have your say

Faster and more accurate testing for a common form of cancer is being introduced by GP practices.

A new test for colorectal cancer which detects microscopic amounts of blood in patients’ stools will be launched in Leeds from Monday (April 1).

Health bosses in the city said it would lead to bowel cancer being ruled out more quickly among patients with signs of the illness and speedier referrals for treatment for those who need it.

Following a GP appointment, Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) packs will be given to patients who will collect small stool samples at home and send them to St James’s University Hospital.

Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust consultant Rick Saunders said: “FIT testing has significant advantages for patients and is more accurate than previous stool tests.

“It is an important development in our efforts to exclude bowel cancer in symptomatic patients.”

Colectoral cancer is the second most diagnosed form of the disease in Leeds.

The FIT testing is among initiatives launched as part of the Leeds Cancer Programme, which involves NHS organisations, Macmillan Cancer Support and Leeds City Council.