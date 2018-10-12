New tenants revealed for former Leeds nightclub Carpe Diem building

A Grade II-listed building famous for its past as a popular nightclub will re-open as a craft ale and street food bar.

The basement unit in the old Leeds School Board building on Calverley Street was home to late-night clubbing spot and music venue Carpe Diem for 11 years until its closure in 2015. The club hosted big names including the Pigeon Detective and Kaiser Chiefs.

New life breathed into former Carpe Diem nightclub

In May this year, it re-opened after a refit as street food market, bar and performance space PopCity - but this venture is believed to have failed.

Carpe Diem closes after more than 10 years

It has now been re-branded as Assembly Underground and will re-open in early 2019.

Its premise seems to be similar to PopCity - there will be craft beer, cocktails and street food. The current refurbishment will incorporate some of the Victorian building's original features, and the bar will be run by Vocation Brewery of Hebden Bridge. The street food vendors are believed to be Falafel Guys, Slap & Pickle and Jah Jyot Punjabi.