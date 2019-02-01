New take on old material for Leeds film buffs

Leeds, February 19, 1991...

Leeds, February 19, 1991: Film makers Milena Dragic and Janis Goodman use magazine cuttings to make household waste take on a new life as puppets in a film produced by the Leeds Animated Workshop.

The pair were still working in 1998, when they helped produce Did I Say Hairdressing? I Meant Astrophysics, an animated video with a serious meaning - of giving women a fairer deal in the scientific world.

Based in Harehills, Leeds, the team created the video in a bid to improve opportunities for women and girls in the field of science, engineering and technology.

The film was even narrated by Alan Bennett and launched at Leeds Town Hall by Leeds MP John Battle and Councillor Bernard Atha.