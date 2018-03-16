New shop opening for Leeds Victoria Gate

Have your say

A touch of the coast will be coming to the city with the latest shop to open up in Victoria Gate.

Cornish-based lifestyle brand Seasalt will open next Friday (March 23) selling womenswear, accessories and footwear.

It will be the brand’s fifth shop in Yorkshire.

Seasalt co-founder and chairman, Neil Chadwick, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to bring Seasalt to a city as full of character as Leeds.

“It’s a brilliant location with great history and beautiful architecture. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our new shop.”

The maritime-inspired clothing and accessories are designed from studios beside the sea in Falmouth.

Nicola Hanson, Deputy General Manager at Victoria Leeds, added: “Seasalt is a fantastic addition to our line-up of lifestyle retailers at Victoria Gate, and we are delighted the brand has chosen to debut in Leeds with us.

“Seasalt’s new store is sure to be extremely popular with shoppers and we are all looking forward to the opening.”

The brand started in 1981 when the Chadwick family went to buy raincoats during a holiday but ended up buying the shop as well.