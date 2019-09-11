New pub to open in prime Leeds city centre location

A new craft beer pub is set to open on Boar Lane before Christmas.

Thornbridge Brewery, in partnership with craft beer distributor and pub company Pivovar, will take over the building currently occupied by Ladbrokes.

The pub will open in the building currently occupied by Ladbrokes (Photo: Google).

-> 14 long gone Leeds restaurants we dearly miss

The Brewery runs eight pubs in Sheffield, while Pivovar group own eight bars across the UK, as well as their nationwide craft beer wholesale business.

They opened The Market Cat in York at the end of 2018.

The Leeds pub will follow in its footsteps, with 'beautiful décor, an enviable drinks selection and outstanding food', according to Thornbridge Co.

The company sponsored this month's Leeds International Beer Festival and is well known for its Jaipur IPA.

-> What's on the new menu at Tattu in Leeds?

Simon Webster, CEO of Thornbridge Brewery, said: “Our York site has had great success and we are thrilled to have secured a site in Leeds, it’s a fantastic city with so much going on and an incredibly passionate craft beer community.

"We’re also really pleased to be moving ahead with Birmingham as we know how much excitement there was when we first announced we’d be opening in the city."

Thornbridge is on a mission to open ten sites throughout the country over the next five years, including more in Sheffield and in Manchester.

Jamie Hawksworth, owner and wirector of Pivovar, said: “Both pubs will serve fantastic craft beer, hand picked wine, spirits and soft drinks and become an integral part of the thriving community in both Leeds and Birmingham.

"As we have done with the Market Cat we want to create visually stunning venues, where people can relax and indulge in all that we have to offer.”