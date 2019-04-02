New play inspired by real life penpals to be performed in Leeds

A new play inspired by real life stories will be performed next month by intergenerational drama group Generation Squad.

The play is based on real letters donated by pen pals of the Writing Back Project at University of Leeds. The scheme connects students and older Yorkshire residents, who write to one another for several months before meeting their penpal in person at an event organised by Writing Back.

The Generation Squad performance will be at Headingley Arts and Enterprise Centre on May 3 and 4.

Naomi Roxby Wardle, Generation Squad drama facilitator said: “It’s been so heartwarming and moving to read the letters written by local older people and students. We have loved learning about Chinese Spring Festival, music and family traditions. We can’t wait to share all these amazing stories through this performance.”

Both Writing Back and Generation Squad are projects aiming to break down barriers between older and young people and provide platforms for those involved to share their stories and form new friendships.

Tickets for the performance are available from www.fallintoplace.co.uk or 0113 343 6189.