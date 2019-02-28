New phase of work begins in fight to protect Leeds from flooding

Work has started on the latest phase of a multi-million pound flood defence scheme in east Leeds.

A new flood wall and embankment are being constructed at the Killingbeck Meadows nature reserve in the joint Leeds City Council and Environment Agency project.

They will allow the site to be used as a controlled flood storage area during what the council has termed “severe rainfall events”.

Killingbeck Meadows is one of three nature reserves earmarked for work as part of the £4.75m Wyke Beck Valley Programme.

The programme is designed to deliver enhanced landscaping for wildlife and attractive new public green spaces as well as better flood management.

And it is hoped that the improvements will also help drive forward the development of new brownfield housing.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “This project is about regeneration, it’s about flooding, but it’s also something quite visionary.

“I think in 50 years’ time, people will look back at this choice and think it was a sensible step to take.

“It’s also important to note that this project isn’t just creating green space, it’s turning it into a real feature of the landscape.”

Some of the funding for the Wyke Beck programme has come from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The scheme has already seen new water storage areas being created at Arthur’s Rein nature reserve, with improvements also now due to be made at Halton Moor nature reserve.