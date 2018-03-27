New Leeds service to give parents more time with their newborn

A new service has been set up to help parents in Leeds care for older children while visiting the city’s neonatal unit in hospital.

Leeds Children’s Hospital has launched the Super Sibs scheme, which features a dedicated creche room, newly-decorated with toys and games for youngsters, on its neonatal unit.

Parents visiting their newborn can leave their older children with experienced volunteers who provide supervised play, so that they can dedicate time to their new baby.

It was set up by the Leeds Centre for Newborn Care at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in partnership with Voluntary Services. Dawn Clements, family integrated care sister at the trust, said: “Parents often report that they feel torn between spending time at the hospital with their baby and making themselves available for their siblings.

“Feedback from parents informs us of how we can improve our service and sibling support was one of the things most highlighted.”

The Leeds Centre for Newborn Care is among the biggest neonatal services in the UK, where about 1,700 babies receive specialist care every year.