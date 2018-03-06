New Leeds housing development on old pub site is welcomed by councillors

WORK is progressing well on a new housing development on land in east Leeds formerly occupied by a pub.

Families will be able to start moving into the development of 22 council homes on the old Whinmoor pub site at Stanks Lane South in Swarcliffe by this summer, it has been announced.

Coun Peter Gruen (Lab, Cross Gates & Whinmoor) said: “It is exciting to see how much progress has been made on this site.

“Myself and my ward colleague Pauleen Grahame have been working hard for many years to ensure that this area of land, which was at one time an eyesore, gets put to good use.“

The project at Swarcliffe is one of three connected schemes being managed by Leeds City Council with development partner Kier Construction.

The Whinmoor pub closed several years ago and was demolished in 2014.