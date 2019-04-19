New Leeds axe-throwing venue TimberJacks is recruiting staff

Have your say

Fancy throwing axes for a living? Then a job at new Leeds venue TimberJacks could be for you.

So what's the idea?

The venue, which is set to open on the Burley Hill Trading Estate next month, is recruiting staff.

It boasts ten lanes aimed at helping thrill seekers immerse themselves in one of the world's oldest lumberjack sports.

What does it involve?

TimberJacks Leeds say successful applicants will deal with customers, provide axe throwing tuition, work on social media and deliver 'an all round good time to our customers'.

The jobs are part-time.

Do I need experience?

You need never have thrown an axe to apply - full training will be given.

How do I apply?

Visit TimberJacks Facebook page here.

The venue is due to open on May 17.