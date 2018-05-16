New Irish-American themed bar opens in Leeds

The former Ham & Friends unit in the Grand Arcade is to be transformed into an Irish-American bar.

Lucky Number 7 will open in the loft space off Merrion Street this month, offering 20 beers on draught.

Popular wine shop and restaurant Ham & Friends announced its closure in March, but the Friends of Ham brand, who also have a bar and charcuterie on New Station Street, decided to retain the premises and explore new concepts.

The bar will show US college and Irish sport live on TV, and there will be darts and a shuffleboard table, as well as an American street food menu with regular kitchen takeovers from local vendors.

The owners plan to host live music nights, beer launches and happy hours.

