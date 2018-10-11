New ice rink in Leeds reveals opening date - this is how you reacted

Leeds went into meltdown after news broke yesterday that a long-awaited ice rink is set to open its doors early next year.

Planet Ice's Elland Road site has been under construction for a number of years, suffering setbacks along the way including damage to the structure due to high winds and a change in ownership.

But yesterday, the YEP revealed that the 1,800 capacity rink is set to be open for business in January 2019, and the people of Leeds cannot wait

Christopher Harrington sounded a note of caution though, following the delayed progress of the building. He said: "Let's not hold our breath...."

Rebecca Ward was thinking of safety first when she wrote: "I'd love to go once it's opened but we will sure have to wear protective gear haha."

Karl Stone wanted more information on what was going to be of offer once Planet Ice opened its doors - saying: "Any plans for a ice hockey club?"

Debbie Sharman said: "About time!!"

Nicole Clayton couldn't contain her excitement, saying: "FINALLY!!! Cannot wait!!!!!!!!!"

Kelsey McNulty told friends: "I HATE Iceskating I’ll sit and watch you."