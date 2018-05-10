New homes development plan for high-profile site near Leeds city centre

Plans have been revealed for a major residential development on a prominent gateway site near Leeds city centre.

A planning application has been submitted to Leeds City Council seeking permission for the development of 143 apartments at the junction of Burley Road, Willow Road and Cardigan Road in Burley.

The crossroads was for many years home to Burley Liberal Club and a bank building, both of which have now been demolished.

If it gets the green light, the scheme will be delivered by the Leeds-based Broadley Group construction company.

Design work on the project has been handled by Brewster Bye Architects.

Broadley development director Paul Manku said: “This site is in a vibrant part of Leeds, just minutes away from the city centre and a two minute walk from Cardigan Fields with its cinema, bowling, gym, restaurants and entertainment.

“There are also lots of popular independent restaurants and shops nearby, as well as an established residential community that includes students, professionals and families.

“There’s no doubt this development would complement all this and make a valuable contribution to the local area, as well as creating a popular place to live whilst giving an empty site a new lease of life for generations to come.”

The mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments would be spread across a pair of five-storey buildings, stepped in height to match the natural contours of the site.

They would be set in landscaped grounds and connected to nearby Burley Park via footpaths leading through Kirkstall Viaduct.

Brewster Bye managing director Chris Austin said: “This entire scheme is designed to be sympathetic to the surrounding area and the vast amount of green space would set it apart from most other apartment developments in the area.

“The mature tree lines that border the land, along both Kirkstall Road and Willow Road, will continue to form a natural boundary as well as contributing to the green and leafy feel that will be a key characteristic of the development.

“When all this is combined with the modern design style that will flow through every apartment, it has the potential to be a fantastic place to live.”