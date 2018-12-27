New High Streets Fund will help ‘drive change’ in Yorkshire’s towns

Towns across Yorkshire can bid now for a share of £675 million to transform high streets into the modern and vibrant hubs they should be within communities.

The Future High Streets fund has just opened, to help local leaders bring improvement schemes to reality.

Stock image - Money

Co-funding will allow them to consolidate properties on the high street, improve transport and access into town centres, and convert retail units into new homes.

At October’s Budget, in response to recommendations from Sir John Timpson, chair of the Town Centres Expert Panel, the Chancellor announced the £675 million Future High Streets Fund as part of the Government’s Plan for rejuvenation.

High Streets Minister, Jake Berry MP, said: “We all know high streets are changing, we can’t hide from this reality. But we’re determined to ensure they continue to sit at the heart of our communities for generations to come.

“To do this we have to support investment in infrastructure, boosting local economies and ensuring people are able to get the most out of their local high streets.

“Empowering leaders on the ground is key too – they best understand the challenges facing their areas.

“Our Future High Streets Fund will drive forward this change, transforming our town centres into the thriving community hubs of the future.”

Places bidding for the Fund will be supported by the High Streets Task Force, which will be established in 2019 and will support local leadership.

Up to £55 million of the Fund has also been allocated to support the regeneration of ‘heritage high streets’.

Bids will help to restore historic high street properties for new work spaces or cultural venues. More details of this will be announced in due course.