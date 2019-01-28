New hard-hitting adverts aim to increase number of blood donors in Leeds

Have your say

Prominent digital advertising screens in Leeds will give real-time updates on how many lifesaving blood donation appointments are available at the city’s donor centre on The Headrow.

The screens, located in and around the city centre, will show hard hitting statistics and powerful real-life images of people whose lives have been saved through blood donation.

NHS Blood needs to recruit new young blood donors in Leeds.

The advertising company Clear Channel has donated substantial free advertising space and its supporting dynamic delivery technology.

Currently, only 2.2 per cent of people aged 17 to 34 in Leeds regularly donate blood. Most blood donors are aged over 45.

In Leeds Donor Centre, NHS Blood and Transplant needs around 3,000 new blood donors of all ages over the year.

Mike Stredder, Director of Blood Donation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Many young people walk through the city centre every day but don’t realise how easy and simple it is to start giving blood in Leeds.

“Registering to donate online only takes a few minutes. We aim to have you in and out within an hour but the actual donation itself should take 5-10 minutes - then it’s time for free drinks and biscuits.

“We’re very grateful to 23red and Clear Channel for creating powerful, innovative modern adverts for blood donation that will grab people’s attention.

“Each blood donation can save up to three lives and the donor centre in Leeds is a great place to make your first donation.”

To book an appointment to donate blood, visit blood.co.uk or call 0300 123 23 23.