New era begins for multi-million pound redevelopment of former Yorkshire Evening Post site in Leeds

Work is set to begin on the multi-million pound redevelopment of a landmark site in Leeds that was for many years home to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Construction of an 18-storey residential tower at the 4.6-acre site on Wellington Street will get under way next month and is due for completion in early 2021.

The brick-clad building will house more than 240 apartments as well as a gym and an 11th floor residents’ lounge overlooking the River Aire.

Its construction will be the first phase of a wider regeneration of the site, with differing uses currently being considered for three more plots of land there.

Fox Lloyd Jones, the property firm acting as development manager for site owner YP Real Estate, today announced that the contract for the first phase of the scheme had been awarded to global construction services company ISG. The building has already been ‘forward sold’ to Grainger PLC, the UK’s largest residential landlord.

Paul Fox, from Fox Lloyd Jones, said: “Awarding this first phase build contract is a pivotal moment for this much-awaited scheme. After lengthy dialogue, and a real committed effort from the professional team, we are pleased to have reached agreement with ISG and site preparation is now under way.

“As it is a prominent gateway site to the city it is essential that we deliver a really high quality scheme.

“The site-wide infrastructure installed as part of the first phase will support the future development of the site.”

Tim Harvey, regional director of ISG’s North East business, said: “This project will kickstart the wider regeneration of this strategic site in Leeds, creating a vibrant new community and improving the public realm in this underused location.”

The YEP’s old offices on Wellington Street were demolished after the paper moved to its current home on Whitehall Road in 2012.