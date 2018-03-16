New enclosure for Leeds’s pink feathered pals

A flock of flamingos are preparing to spread their wings inside a spectacular new enclosure in Leeds.

The colourfully-feathered birds will explore their new home at Lotherton Wildlife World next week, as work on the first phase of the new attraction is completed.

The new seven-metre high aviary will be home to 33 birds and will include heated indoor quarters – and even a heated pool where the flamingos can warm up during cold snaps.

Experts at Lotherton are hoping the flock, which now includes pure bred, Chilean flamingos, can start producing eggs and take part in the international breeding to protect and preserve the species.

Maria Akers, Lotherton’s estate manager, said: “The new enclosure will really give the flamingos more of a chance to display their natural behaviour, with space for them to fly and new areas where they can nest and hopefully raise chicks

“This will give visitors a better opportunity to observe and learn about these beautiful birds and hopefully enable us to contribute to ongoing efforts to protect and preserve them for future generations.”

As well as the flamingo enclosure, the newly-finished parts of the attraction include a new main entrance to the park complete with a timber boardwalk.

The area will be home to Arthur, the attraction’s resident tapir, and the new Visayan warty pigs, with an all-weather viewing area for the flamingo enclosure and tapir paddock.

There will also be a modern new shop and information point at the entrance of the park.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, Leeds City Council’s executive member for environment and sustainability, said: “Wildlife World is growing into a truly spectacular attraction and we’re very proud of the work we’re doing to improve the habitats of these remarkable animals whilst also helping to ensure rare and endangered species have a safe and sustainable future.”