New details as HS2 rail bosses reveal next Leeds blueprints

High speed rail bosses have released new blueprints revealing more of their plans for works in Leeds.

Provisional maps – which are subject to further amendments – show road re-alignments, construction sites and infrastructure spots planned as part of the HS2 scheme.

It comes after the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, confirmed the preferred route for HS2 from the West Midlands to Leeds – Phase 2b – last year.

Residents are today attending an information event at the Principal Met Hotel in King Street, Leeds.

The Leeds railway station, Stourton, Hunslet, Garforth and Church Fenton areas would be affected, with road re-alignments in store. Bridges could be built over various sections the proposed line in Hunslet.

Trevor Howard, 64, who lives in Leasowe Gardens behind where the railway would go, said: “The congestion is going to be horrendous”.

But supportive Leeds Civic Trust member Mike Piet said: “Can it be built tomorrow?”

A stock depot near by the M1 close to Rothwell has again been included in the maps, with a construction compound placed nearby off Haigh Park Road.

HS2 Ltd is taking feedback from locals which could be used to again update the plans.

All the latest plans can be viewed at https://www.hs2.org.uk/events/the-met-hotel-information-event/