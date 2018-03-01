New date for Leeds Sports Awards

Have your say

THE re-arranged 2018 Leeds Sports Awards will now take place on Wednesday, March 14 at First Direct Arena after Thursday night's postponement

The eagerly-awaited ceremony was set to take place on Thursday evening but officials postponed the event due to the ongoing freezing conditions and widespread snow.

But organisers vowed to re-arrange a new date at the earliest opportunity and the 2018 event will now take place on Wednesday, March 14 with all timings and ticket details remaining the same.

Tickets already purchased will still stand for the re-arranged date.

For more information on the event and ticket details visit http://leedssportsawards.co.uk/