New darts bar Flight Club to open in former Shooters in Leeds

A 'social darts experience' is opening in the former Shooters sports bar on The Headrow.

Flight Club already has sites in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and is expanding across the UK and US.

The brand's founder, former futures trader Steve Moore, was inspired by the social experience of pub darts he enjoyed with his family as a boy.

Flight Club sites offer fast-paced, multi-player versions of darts, with tracking technology and an instant scoring system. Up to 20 people can play each game.

They also have a cool menu with craft beer, cocktails, alcoholic slushies and sharing plates.

Flight Club markets itself as somewhere keen darts players can regularly gather, rather than an 'occasion destination' for stag, hen and birthday groups.

They are opening in the former Shooters unit on the corner of The Headrow and Park Row, which has been empty since April after the Bierkeller Entertainment Complex, which included Shooters, closed.

The building was also home to Smokin' Bar and Kitchen and the German-themed Bierkeller, and it is not clear whether Flight Club will occupy the other units.

The Bierkeller Entertainment Complex's original parent company, Burning Night Ltd, went into administration in October 2018, but the bars stayed open until April.

Another company took over the brand but were refused a permanent tenancy in the building.

Flight Club will be joined on Park Row by another newcomer to the Leeds food and drink scene - Spanish restaurant and tapas bar El Gato Negro is opening in the former Jamie's Italian unit.