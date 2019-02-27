New craft beer and wine bar The Brew Society has opened near Leeds Station

A new bar specialising in real ale, wine and coffee has opened just metres from Leeds Station.

The Brew Society has taken over the old White Cloth Gallery unit on Aire Street, close to the Princes Exchange building.

The site has been empty for more than a year since the cafe-bar, art gallery and events space went into liquidation and closed down in January 2018.

The new venture will operate as a coffee shop in the daytime and a bar in the evening, and there will be a hub and events space for the digital community at the back of the building.

The Brew Society is run by the owners of two Harrogate businesses, The Little Ale House and No.35, who have joined forces with digital user research and design consultancy Hippo Digital, who will manage the events space.

There will be separate management teams for the cafe and bar sides of the operation.

Although the bar will focus on micro and craft beers, there is also an extensive wine list selected by independent shop Ake & Humphries and a gin list with a local theme.

North Star will supply the coffee beans.

The Brew Society is open from 7am-10pm from Monday to Wednesday, 7am-11pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-11pm on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.