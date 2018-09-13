New countdown timer tells us when Greggs Festive Bake will be back in Leeds for Christmas 2018

Some people look forward to Christmas for the presents, the moments spent with family, time off work or that big festive dinner.

The countdown is on until the new Festive Bake is back on the shelves

Others (myself included) look forward to it for a whole other reason.

Greggs Festive Bake.

Not only is my initial bite of the molten hot pouch of goodness my first indication that Christmas is upon us (forget the John Lewis advert), but it's also a simple reminder that sometimes, the best things in life are the most simple, like a delicious pastry stuffed with the taste of Yuletide.

And for all of you other Festive Bake fans out there, a website has now been created with a ticking down clock to the moment that the Festive Bakes returns to the shelves of different Greggs stores up and down the country.

Packed full of 100% chicken breast, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon and mixed with a delicious sage, cranberry and red onion relish, these flaky baked goods leave your local panto looking like a summer event.

So, when is it back, I hear you ask.

If you just have to know how many paydays it is until you can enjoy a taste of heaven, then visit the countdown timer by heading overt to isthefestivebakeoutyet.com. Make sure to take note of the tab title when it opens in your browser, too.

If the countdown timer is correct, and there's no reason to think it won't be, the Festive Bake will be available to purchase on November 9.

I'll meet you in the queue.