New chief executive for charity founded in name of Jo Cox

The charity launched to build on the legacy of much-missed West Yorkshire MP Jo Cox has a new face at the helm.

Catherine Anderson has taken on the role of chief executive at the Jo Cox Foundation following the departure of director Iona Lawrence.

Catherine’s move to the charity comes after eight years working in Parliament as chief of staff to Rory Stewart, MP for Penrith and The Border.

She said: “It is a huge honour to have been appointed to lead the Jo Cox Foundation in this next chapter of its life.

“Iona has set the bar high with her amazing leadership over the past two years, and I am extremely grateful to have been given the chance to build on her brilliant work.

“To be able to drive Jo’s message and values deeper and wider, and to ensure her positive legacy thrives in the years to come, is something that I will devote myself to with energy and enthusiasm.”

The Foundation was set up following the murder of mother-of-two Mrs Cox in her Batley & Spen constituency by neo-Nazi fanatic Thomas Mair in June 2016.

Paying tribute to the charity’s “extraordinary team”, Iona said: “Nothing will ever make up for the loss of Jo or undo the devastating act of hate that took her from those who loved her so much, but the hard work and determination of so many supporting the Foundation’s work to drive forward her vision for a kinder, fairer and more tolerant world has been humbling to lead.”